Alabama will be without WR Xavier Williams this season

Alabama's receiving corps this season will not include Xavier Williams. The redshirt junior has not been working with the team since the spring and was recently removed from the online roster. Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban spoke briefly on Williams' absence, stating that he will miss the season with an undisclosed medical condition.

"Ziggy has some medical issues that's keeping him out," Saban said. "Without saying what... he's medically not going to play this year."

Williams, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds has yet to make much of an impact at Alabama, playing behind a stacked receiving unit that has produced four first-round picks the past three years. However, the Hollywood, Fla. native did impress during spring camp where he earned plenty of praise from teammates and coaches.

“Ziggy is kind of a jack-of-all-trades,” Saban said during spring camp. “He can play about all the positions and he’s pretty good doing them all. He’s got some ability to return punts, so he’s made really nice progress. He has experience, he knows what to do. I think he can always go in the game and help out whenever he’s called on.”

Added fellow redshirt junior receiver Slade Bolden: “He’s worked hard, done everything right these last couple of years, and continues to progress. I’m excited for him, and happy he’s waited his turn the way I had to wait my turn. He’s done some very good things this spring, and I’m excited for him and hope things work out in his favor.”

Williams came to Alabama as the No. 32 wide receiver and No. 176 overall player in the 2018 class. Even with his departure, the Tide should have plenty of depth in its receiving unit as it returns Bolden, John Metchie III, Javon Baker, Traeshon Holden, Thaiu Jones Bell. Alabama also brought in four Rivals100 receivers in Ja’Corey Brooks, Jojo Earle, Agiye Hall and Christian Leary as well as Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams.