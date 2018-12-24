Alabama will be without three players, including one starter, as it prepares for its Orange Bowl matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday. Monday night, Alabama announced that starting offensive lineman Deonte Brown, backup offensive lineman Elliot Baker and backup tight end Kedrick James did not travel with the team due to suspensions.

“We have three players, Deonte Brown, Elliott Baker and Kedrick James, who did not make the trip and are suspended due to a violation of team rules and policies,” head coach Nick Saban said through a university release.

Brown is the most prominent of the there absentees. The 6-foot-4, 344-pound offensive lineman appeared in 11 games this season, making five starts. Brown replaced Lester Cotton at left guard before the game against Tennessee and has started with the first-team offense ever since. Cotton will likely retake the starting role at left guard against Oklahoma.

James has appeared in five games but has not recorded any stats. Baker has not seen game action this season.