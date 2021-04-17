Alabama will be without several notable players for today’s A-Day game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide had multiple players absent from pregame warmups, including linebackers Christian Harris, Shane Lee, Will Anderson Jr., and Drew Sanders as well as defensive back Marcus Banks quarterback Jalen Milroe, receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Christian Leary, running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt. According to a source close to the program, none of the above players are out due to long-term issues.

Alabama entered spring camp with a long list of injured players including running back Trey Sanders, receiver John Metchie III offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Pierce Quick, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and defensive back Malachi Moore.

During his post-practice Zoom call with reporters Thursday, Nick Saban declined to comment on the status of players, stating “I don’t think it’s significant.” The head coach also said that he felt the absences would present an opportunity for inexperienced players to improve.

"We will hold some guys out,” Saban said. “There will be quite a few guys out of the game, but this is going to be a game where a lot of the young players really get an opportunity to play. We'll probably make it pretty simple on offense and defense so that you know guys can go out there and play fast and, you know, sort of, show us what they can do.”

As in previous years, the A-Day game will feature Alabama’s first-team offense against the first-team defense and the second-team offense against the second-team defense. Sophomore Bryce Young is set to quarterback the first-team offense on the white team, while redshirt sophomore Paul Tyson will be behind center for the second-team offense on the crimson team.

This year will mark Alabama’s 73rd A-Day game. The white team holds the series advantage with a 42-29-1 record over the crimson team. The scrimmage has been held annually since 1946 with the exception of 1991, 1996 and 2020. Last year’s A-Day game was canceled due to the pandemic.

This year, the scrimmage will be played before a 50 percent capacity and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

“We’re certainly looking forward to A-Day,” Saban said. “This gives players an opportunity and a real game-like situation to be able to go out and compete against one another.”