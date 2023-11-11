LEXINGTON, Ky — After learning that it would likely be without two defensive starters earlier in the week, No. 8 Alabama will also be missing a pair of players on the other side of the ball for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

During his Crimson Tide Sports Network pregame interview, Nick Saban said that starting receiver Jermaine Burton is sick and could miss Saturday’s game against the Wildcats. The head coach also said that fellow receiver Ja’Corey Brooks is out with a shoulder injury. Neither Brooks nor Burton were working with the Crimson Tide’s receivers during pregame warmups.

Brooks and Burton were Alabama’s top two receivers last season. This year, Burton leads the team with 537 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Brooks has just three catches for 30 yards.

In addition to Burton and Brooks, Alabama will also be without linebacker Deontae Lawosn (ankle) and safety Jaylen Key (quad) for Saturday’s game.

Safety DeVonta Smith was suited up for Alabama in warmups for the first time this season. He was yet to play this year while dealing with a foot injury. Defensive back Earl Little Jr. was not spotted during warmups.

Alabama and Kentucky are set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.