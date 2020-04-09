News More News
Alabama will be represented by six players in virtual NFL Draft

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Six former Alabama players will be included in the NFL draft's new virtual format. Thursday, the league released the 58 NFL draft hopefuls that will take place in the virtual format with Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr., Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Xavier McKinney and Terrell Lewis all making the list.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Photo | Getty Images
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, league and club facilities are set to remain closed. Teams have been advised to prepare to conduct the draft outside of their facilities with personnel positioned in separate locations, communicating through phone and the internet. The NFL draft will be held from April 23-25

Tagovailoa, who held a virtual pro day in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, is widely projected as a top-10 pick, while Wills, Jeudy and Ruggs are viewed as possible top-15 selections. McKinney has been projected to be selected anywhere from the middle of the first round to the early second round, while Lewis is seen as either a late first-rounder or second-rounder.

Details on how the prospects will participate in the draft are expected to be revealed at a later date.


2020 NFL Draft virtual participants 

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE

A.J. Terrell, Clemson CB

Andrew Thomas, Georgia OT

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota S

Austin Jackson, USC OT

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State WR

C.J. Henderson, Florida CB

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma WR

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan G

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame WR

Chase Young, Ohio State EDGE

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE

D'Andre Swift, Georgia RB

Denzel Mims, Baylor WR

Derrick Brown, Auburn DL

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT

Grant Delpit, LSU S

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson LB

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB

Jacob Eason, Washington QB

Jake Fromm, Georgia QB

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB

Jalen Reagor, TCU WR

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina DL

Jaylon Johnson, Utah CB

Jedrick Wills, Alabama OT

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State CB

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR

Joe Burrow, LSU QB

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB

Jordan Love, Utah St. QB

Josh Jones, Houston OT

Josh Uche, Michigan LB

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE

Justin Herbert, Oregon QB

Justin Jefferson, LSU WR

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M DT

K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU EDGE

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma LB

Kristian Fulton, LSU CB

Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR

Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU G

Mekhi Becton, Louisville OT

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma DT

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn CB

Patrick Queen, LSU LB

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn OT

Ross Blacklock, TCU DT

Tee Higgins, Clemson WR

Terrell Lewis, Alabama EDGE

Thaddeus Moss, LSU TE

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OT

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB

Xavier McKinney, Alabama S

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State EDGE

