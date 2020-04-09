Six former Alabama players will be included in the NFL draft's new virtual format. Thursday, the league released the 58 NFL draft hopefuls that will take place in the virtual format with Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr., Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Xavier McKinney and Terrell Lewis all making the list.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, league and club facilities are set to remain closed. Teams have been advised to prepare to conduct the draft outside of their facilities with personnel positioned in separate locations, communicating through phone and the internet. The NFL draft will be held from April 23-25

Tagovailoa, who held a virtual pro day in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, is widely projected as a top-10 pick, while Wills, Jeudy and Ruggs are viewed as possible top-15 selections. McKinney has been projected to be selected anywhere from the middle of the first round to the early second round, while Lewis is seen as either a late first-rounder or second-rounder.

Details on how the prospects will participate in the draft are expected to be revealed at a later date.



