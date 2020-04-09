Alabama will be represented by six players in virtual NFL Draft
Six former Alabama players will be included in the NFL draft's new virtual format. Thursday, the league released the 58 NFL draft hopefuls that will take place in the virtual format with Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr., Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Xavier McKinney and Terrell Lewis all making the list.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, league and club facilities are set to remain closed. Teams have been advised to prepare to conduct the draft outside of their facilities with personnel positioned in separate locations, communicating through phone and the internet. The NFL draft will be held from April 23-25
Tagovailoa, who held a virtual pro day in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, is widely projected as a top-10 pick, while Wills, Jeudy and Ruggs are viewed as possible top-15 selections. McKinney has been projected to be selected anywhere from the middle of the first round to the early second round, while Lewis is seen as either a late first-rounder or second-rounder.
Details on how the prospects will participate in the draft are expected to be revealed at a later date.
2020 NFL Draft virtual participants
A.J. Epenesa, Iowa DE
A.J. Terrell, Clemson CB
Andrew Thomas, Georgia OT
Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota S
Austin Jackson, USC OT
Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State WR
C.J. Henderson, Florida CB
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma WR
Cesar Ruiz, Michigan G
Chase Claypool, Notre Dame WR
Chase Young, Ohio State EDGE
Cole Kmet, Notre Dame TE
D'Andre Swift, Georgia RB
Denzel Mims, Baylor WR
Derrick Brown, Auburn DL
Ezra Cleveland, Boise State OT
Grant Delpit, LSU S
Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson LB
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State RB
Jacob Eason, Washington QB
Jake Fromm, Georgia QB
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma QB
Jalen Reagor, TCU WR
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina DL
Jaylon Johnson, Utah CB
Jedrick Wills, Alabama OT
Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State CB
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR
Joe Burrow, LSU QB
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB
Jordan Love, Utah St. QB
Josh Jones, Houston OT
Josh Uche, Michigan LB
Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE
Justin Herbert, Oregon QB
Justin Jefferson, LSU WR
Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M DT
K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU EDGE
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma LB
Kristian Fulton, LSU CB
Laviska Shenault, Colorado WR
Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU G
Mekhi Becton, Louisville OT
Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma DT
Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn CB
Patrick Queen, LSU LB
Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn OT
Ross Blacklock, TCU DT
Tee Higgins, Clemson WR
Terrell Lewis, Alabama EDGE
Thaddeus Moss, LSU TE
Tristan Wirfs, Iowa OT
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB
Xavier McKinney, Alabama S
Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State EDGE
