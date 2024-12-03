Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice to enter transfer portal

Alabama is set to lose one of its wide receiver options to the transfer portal. Junior wideout Kobe Prentice plans to enter the portal after three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Tide Illustrated can confirm.

Prentice has been a bit-part player in Alabama's wide receiver room this season, having appeared in six games in 2024. He had 11 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown this season and has 60 catches for 780 yards and five scores throughout his three-year career in Tuscaloosa.

The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9 and Prentice is the second player to be confirmed entering the portal Tuesday, along with redshirt freshman cornerback Jahlil Hurley. Defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis and edge rusher Keanu Koht also announced their intentions to move on from the program earlier this fall.