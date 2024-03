Jack and Tony preview Alabama basketball's Sweet 16 matchup against North Carolina and recap the Tide's performances in the first two rounds. Tony discusses what he's seen and what's to come as Alabama continues spring practice with its first scrimmage just two days out.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1b9kUJ8IghJsR45S2wumzL?si=c9ffd617d27e4013