Alabama vs. LSU features a matchup of former Texas gunslingers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Saturday’s marquee matchup will be held on the bayou, but No. 11 Alabama's trip to No. 14 LSU might ultimately be decided by a pair of former Texas gunslingers.





Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier both lit up Friday night lights in the Lonestar State during their high school careers. Saturday, the two will face off for the first time in college football’s game of the week.





“No. 1 I support him, he’s a Texas quarterback,” Milroe said with a smile when asked about Nussmier on Tuesday. “So all my Texas guys I’ve got to support them.”





According to Milroe, Texas produces a different breed of talent behind center.





“Grit, determination, goals, passionate, prepared, goal-oriented,” Milroe said when asked about the traits that define Texas quarterbacks. “That’s some areas we have that are different than some other states. But I think that’s something that I noticed is that aspect of Texas football, and also just the resources that are provided.





“Big stadiums, the weight room, there’s so much added into the weight room, just ensuring that we’re in physical shape to be our best us on the football field. Then, of course, the element of playing great competition each and every week. Some states don’t have the competition when it comes to each and every week.”





Milroe’s Thompson High School never faced off against Nussmeier’s Marcus High School, but the two met during a seven-on-seven tournament in Dallas during their recruitment. They also reconnected during the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana this past July. While the two don’t talk often, Milroe said he’s proud of Nussmeier’s development and has been pulling for him from afar.





“He’s a good quarterback, man,” Milroe said. “For him, what I love is to see him shine. See him ball, lead those guys each and every Saturday. He’s definitely a quarterback that can throw the ball all throughout the football field. He definitely puts stress on our defense, on all defenses, how he throws the ball and how efficient he is at giving his guys a chance.”





Nussmeier is the son of former Alabama offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, who oversees former Crimson Tide standout Jalen Hurts as the quarterback coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Garrett is actually a Lake Charles, Louisana native but moved to the Dallas area when his father served as an assistant for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-22. The former four-star prospect signed with LSU as the No. 7 pro-style quarterback and the No. 17 player in the state of Texas for the 2021 class.





In his first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, Nussmeier has completed 62.5% of his passes for 2,627 yards and 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions. The redshirt junior is coming off his second 400-yard performance of the season in a loss against Texas A&M where he threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.





“He’s a coach's kid. You can tell he’s been very well-trained, knows where to go with the ball, has great answers,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said of Nussmeier on Monday. “He’s probably to me up there with the Carson Becks of the world in terms of his ability to see the field and make great decisions.”





Milroe ranked slightly above Nussmeier in the 2021 class, signing with Alabama as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 15 player in Texas. After breaking out last season, the redshirt junior has developed into one of college football’s most explosive playmakers this year. Through eight games, Milroe has completed 67.5% of his passes for 1,937 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions. He’s also added 380 yards and 12 more scores with his feet.





Milroe torched LSU during Alabama’s 42-28 victory over the Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium last year, accounting for 374 total yards and four touchdowns. This week, LSU head coach Brian Kelly said he’s expecting to face an even bigger challenge from the playmaking quarterback on Saturday.





"It's much different than last year," Kelly said. "They were trying to figure out who the starting quarterback was most of the year. They were in and out of different systems, trying to figure out what was best. Now in Coach DeBoer's offense, he's had a whole spring, preseason and the entire season. So he's in a much better rhythm within this offensive structure.





"But it's still, Jalen Milroe is a dual-threat quarterback. He can hurt you running, scrambling, keeping plays alive outside the pocket. He is so dangerous. And he has a live arm. He certainly can throw the football down the field."





Saturday’s showdown between Milroe and Nussmeier is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT inside Tiger Stadium. Buckle your belts because it could be a shootout.