Alabama vs. Georgia Week - Who has the edge?
Game Details
When: Saturday, Oct. 17
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
Place: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
TV: CBS
Line: -5 Alabama
First Three Games
|Team
|Alabama
|Georgia
|
Week 1
|
W Missouri 38-19
|
W Arkansas 37-10
|
Week 2
|
W Texas A&M 52-24
|
W Auburn 27-6
|
Week 3
|
W Ole Miss 63-48
|
W Tennessee 44-21
PFF Preview: How they stack up grade wise
BamaInsider continues to preview this weekend's game between Alabama and Georgia this time with the help of our friends at PFF (https://www.pff.com/college).
Below you'll find season grades for both teams as well as the top individual grades for each team.
|Category
|Alabama
|Georgia
|Edge
|
Overall
|
93.4
|
94.0
|
UGA
|
Offense
|
93.5
|
77.4
|
Bama
|
Passing
|
91.6
|
72.8
|
Bama
|
Pass Blocking
|
68.9
|
73.4
|
UGA
|
Receiving
|
91.4
|
66.7
|
Bama
|
Rushing
|
82.8
|
74.4
|
Bama
|
Run Blocking
|
77.0
|
76.2
|
Bama
|
Defense
|
69.0
|
91.0
|
UGA
|
Rush Defense
|
66.1
|
92.0
|
UGA
|
Tackling
|
60.0
|
87.7
|
UGA
|
Pass Rushing
|
73.1
|
80.5
|
UGA
|
Coverage
|
66.3
|
88.7
|
UGA
|
Special Teams
|
76.1
|
90.2
|
UGA
Player Grades By Position
|Alabama
|Georgia
|
QB - Mac Jones - 93.6
|
QB - Stetson Bennett - 77.6
|
RB - Najee Harris - 79.5
|
RB - Zamir White - 69.5
|
RB - Brian Robinson - 74.6
|
RB - Kenny McIntosh 71.6
|
TE - Miller Forristall - 58.4
|
TE - John Fitzpatrick - 62.8
|
WR - DeVonta Smith - 88.8
|
WR - Kearis Jackson - 88.9
|
WR - Jaylen Waddle - 81.1
|
WR - George Pickens - 60.0
|
WR - John Metchie - 79.5
|
WR - Jermaine Burton - 52.1
|
OT - Evan Neal - 75.8
|
OT - Jamaree Salyer - 70.2
|
OT - Alex Leatherwood - 75.1
|
OT - Warren McClendon - 71.9
|
G - Emil Ekiyor- 73.2
|
G - Justin Shaffer - 77.6
|
G - Deonte Brown - 66.4
|
G - Ben Cleveland - 75.6
|
C - Landon Dickerson 73.5
|
C - Trey Hill - 64.7
|
ED - William Anderson - 70.4
|
ED - Azeez Ojulari - 88.5
|
ED - Chris Allen - 57.7
|
ED - Malik Herring - 73.8
|
DL - Justin Eboigbe - 63.0
|
DL - DeVonta Wyatt - 78.2
|
DL - LaBryan Ray - 74.2
|
DL - Jordan Davis - 74.3
|
DL - DJ Dale - 59.3
|
LB - Nakobe Dean - 72.6
|
LB - Dylan Moses - 52.6
|
LB - Monty Rice - 80.8
|
LB - Christian Harris - 54.9
|
LB - Quay Walker - 67.3
|
CB - Josh Jobe - 76.8
|
CB - Tyson Campbell - 70.0
|
CB - Patrick Surtain II - 73.7
|
CB - Eric Stokes - 73.4
|
Star - Malachi Moore - 55.9
|
CB - Typique Stevenson - 54.8
|
S - Jordan Battle - 66.0
|
S - Lewis Cine - 68.3
|
S - Daniel Wright - 63.0
|
S - Richard LeCounte - 76.3
|
K - Will Reichard- 74.0
|
K - Jack Podlesny - 78.7
|
P - Sam Johnson - 64.1
|
P - Jake Camarda - 82.6
Side by Side Stat Comparison
|Category
|Alabama
|Georgia
|Edge
|
Avg. PPG
|
51.0
|
36.0
|
Bama
|
Avg. PA
|
30.33
|
12.3
|
UGA
|
Rush Yards
|
586
|
631
|
UGA
|
Rush per game
|
175.3
|
172.9
|
Bama
|
Rush yards allowed
|
552
|
220
|
UGA
|
Rush yards allowed per game
|
175.3
|
38.3
|
UGA
|
Rush TDs
|
12
|
5
|
Bama
|
Rush TDs allowed
|
5
|
0
|
UGA
|
Pass yards per game
|
385
|
248
|
Bama
|
Pass yards allowed per game
|
322.33
|
198.3
|
UGA
|
Total pass yards
|
1,155
|
744
|
Bama
|
Total pass yards allowed
|
967
|
595
|
UGA
|
Passing TDs
|
8
|
5
|
Bama
|
Passing TDs allowed
|
6
|
3
|
UGA
|
Punt avg.
|
33.50
|
51.36
|
UGA
|
Total punts
|
6
|
11
|
Bama
|
Field goals
|
2 for 2
|
7 for 8
|
Bama
|
Penalties
|
21-165
|
26-237
|
Bama
|
3rd Down
|
20-31 (64%)
|
23 of 50 (46%)
|
Bama
|
4th down
|
0-0
|
2-5 (40%)
|
-
|
Sacks
|
5-43
|
10-81 yards
|
UGA
|
Red zone scores
|
16-18
|
11-14
|
Bama
|
Red-zone TDs
|
14-18
|
8-14
|
Bama
Stat Leaders
|Category
|Alabama
|Georgia
|
Passing
|
Mac Jones - 1,101-yards/8 TDS/220.3 Rating
|
Stetson Bennett - 689-yards/5 TDS/151.6 Rating
|
Rushing
|
Najee Harris - 52 for 349/10 TD/6.7 average
|
Zamir White - 54 for 214 for 4 TDs/ 3.9 average
|
Receiving
|
Devonta Smith - 27 for 316/2 TDs
|
Kearis Jackson - 19 for 300/1 TD
|
Receiving
|
Jaylen Waddle - 19 for 316/2 TDs
|
George Pickens - 8 for 87/2 TDs
|
Tackles
|
Dylan Moses - 27/ 3 TFL
|
Monty Rice - 18 tackles/ 3 QBH
|
Tackles
|
Jordan Battle - 26/ 2 BU
|
Nakobe Dean 15 tackles/4 QBH
|
Tackles
|
Christian Harris - 24/1 Sack
|
Azeez - 13 tackles/11 QBH/1 FF/ 3 sacks
|
FG
|
Will Reichard 2-2. LG 34
|
Jack Podlesny - 7 of 8, long of 50
|
Punts
|
Sam Johnson 6 for 223/ avg. 37.1
|
Jake Camarda - 11 for 565/avg. 51.36