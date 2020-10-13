 Alabama vs. Georgia - Who has the edge?
Alabama vs. Georgia Week - Who has the edge?

Game Details 

When: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

Place: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

TV: CBS

Line: -5 Alabama

First Three Games 

Season Schedule Side by Side
Team Alabama Georgia

Week 1

W Missouri 38-19

W Arkansas 37-10

Week 2

W Texas A&M 52-24

W Auburn 27-6

Week 3

W Ole Miss 63-48

W Tennessee 44-21

PFF Preview: How they stack up grade wise 

BamaInsider continues to preview this weekend's game between Alabama and Georgia this time with the help of our friends at PFF (https://www.pff.com/college).

Below you'll find season grades for both teams as well as the top individual grades for each team.

Team Grades
Category  Alabama Georgia  Edge

Overall

93.4

94.0

UGA

Offense

93.5

77.4

Bama

Passing

91.6

72.8

Bama

Pass Blocking

68.9

73.4

UGA

Receiving

91.4

66.7

Bama

Rushing

82.8

74.4

Bama

Run Blocking

77.0

76.2

Bama

Defense

69.0

91.0

UGA

Rush Defense

66.1

92.0

UGA

Tackling

60.0

87.7

UGA

Pass Rushing

73.1

80.5

UGA

Coverage

66.3

88.7

UGA

Special Teams

76.1

90.2

UGA

Player Grades By Position

Top Players
Alabama Georgia

QB - Mac Jones - 93.6

QB - Stetson Bennett - 77.6

RB - Najee Harris - 79.5

RB - Zamir White - 69.5

RB - Brian Robinson - 74.6

RB - Kenny McIntosh 71.6

TE - Miller Forristall - 58.4

TE - John Fitzpatrick - 62.8

WR - DeVonta Smith - 88.8

WR - Kearis Jackson - 88.9

WR - Jaylen Waddle - 81.1

WR - George Pickens - 60.0

WR - John Metchie - 79.5

WR - Jermaine Burton - 52.1

OT - Evan Neal - 75.8

OT - Jamaree Salyer - 70.2

OT - Alex Leatherwood - 75.1

OT - Warren McClendon - 71.9

G - Emil Ekiyor- 73.2

G - Justin Shaffer - 77.6

G - Deonte Brown - 66.4

G - Ben Cleveland - 75.6

C - Landon Dickerson 73.5

C - Trey Hill - 64.7

ED - William Anderson - 70.4

ED - Azeez Ojulari - 88.5

ED - Chris Allen - 57.7

ED - Malik Herring - 73.8

DL - Justin Eboigbe - 63.0

DL - DeVonta Wyatt - 78.2

DL - LaBryan Ray - 74.2

DL - Jordan Davis - 74.3

DL - DJ Dale - 59.3

LB - Nakobe Dean - 72.6

LB - Dylan Moses - 52.6

LB - Monty Rice - 80.8

LB - Christian Harris - 54.9

LB - Quay Walker - 67.3

CB - Josh Jobe - 76.8

CB - Tyson Campbell - 70.0

CB - Patrick Surtain II - 73.7

CB - Eric Stokes - 73.4

Star - Malachi Moore - 55.9

CB - Typique Stevenson - 54.8

S - Jordan Battle - 66.0

S - Lewis Cine - 68.3

S - Daniel Wright - 63.0

S - Richard LeCounte - 76.3

K - Will Reichard- 74.0

K - Jack Podlesny - 78.7

P - Sam Johnson - 64.1

P - Jake Camarda - 82.6

Side by Side Stat Comparison 

Alabama vs. Georgia: How they stack up 
Category  Alabama Georgia  Edge

Avg. PPG

51.0

36.0

Bama

Avg. PA

30.33

12.3

UGA

Rush Yards

586

631

UGA

Rush per game

175.3

172.9

Bama

Rush yards allowed

552

220

UGA

Rush yards allowed per game

175.3

38.3

UGA

Rush TDs

12

5

Bama

Rush TDs allowed

5

0

UGA

Pass yards per game

385

248

Bama

Pass yards allowed per game

322.33

198.3

UGA

Total pass yards

1,155

744

Bama

Total pass yards allowed

967

595

UGA

Passing TDs

8

5

Bama

Passing TDs allowed

6

3

UGA

Punt avg.

33.50

51.36

UGA

Total punts

6

11

Bama

Field goals

2 for 2

7 for 8

Bama

Penalties

21-165

26-237

Bama

3rd Down

20-31 (64%)

23 of 50 (46%)

Bama

4th down

0-0

2-5 (40%)

-

Sacks

5-43

10-81 yards

UGA

Red zone scores

16-18

11-14

Bama

Red-zone TDs

14-18

8-14

Bama

Stat Leaders

Stat leaders
Category  Alabama Georgia 

Passing

Mac Jones - 1,101-yards/8 TDS/220.3 Rating

Stetson Bennett - 689-yards/5 TDS/151.6 Rating

Rushing

Najee Harris - 52 for 349/10 TD/6.7 average

Zamir White - 54 for 214 for 4 TDs/ 3.9 average

Receiving

Devonta Smith - 27 for 316/2 TDs

Kearis Jackson - 19 for 300/1 TD

Receiving

Jaylen Waddle - 19 for 316/2 TDs

George Pickens - 8 for 87/2 TDs

Tackles

Dylan Moses - 27/ 3 TFL

Monty Rice - 18 tackles/ 3 QBH

Tackles

Jordan Battle - 26/ 2 BU

Nakobe Dean 15 tackles/4 QBH

Tackles

Christian Harris - 24/1 Sack

Azeez - 13 tackles/11 QBH/1 FF/ 3 sacks

FG

Will Reichard 2-2. LG 34

Jack Podlesny - 7 of 8, long of 50

Punts

Sam Johnson 6 for 223/ avg. 37.1

Jake Camarda - 11 for 565/avg. 51.36

Alabama is favored by 5 points against Georgia
