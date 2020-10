Alabama vs. Georgia: How they stack up

Category Alabama Georgia Edge Avg. PPG 51.0 36.0 Bama Avg. PA 30.33 12.3 UGA Rush Yards 586 631 UGA Rush per game 175.3 172.9 Bama Rush yards allowed 552 220 UGA Rush yards allowed per game 175.3 38.3 UGA Rush TDs 12 5 Bama Rush TDs allowed 5 0 UGA Pass yards per game 385 248 Bama Pass yards allowed per game 322.33 198.3 UGA Total pass yards 1,155 744 Bama Total pass yards allowed 967 595 UGA Passing TDs 8 5 Bama Passing TDs allowed 6 3 UGA Punt avg. 33.50 51.36 UGA Total punts 6 11 Bama Field goals 2 for 2 7 for 8 Bama Penalties 21-165 26-237 Bama 3rd Down 20-31 (64%) 23 of 50 (46%) Bama 4th down 0-0 2-5 (40%) - Sacks 5-43 10-81 yards UGA Red zone scores 16-18 11-14 Bama Red-zone TDs 14-18 8-14 Bama