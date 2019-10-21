Our staff will provide you with non-stop coverage of Saturday's game between No. 1 Alabama and Arkansas. The Crimson Tide will host the Razorbacks at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Alabama coaching staff selected six players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 35-13 win over Tennessee last Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Najee Harris and Alex Leatherwood on offense; Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis on defense; and Ale Kaho and Ty Perine on special teams all earned the recognition for their standout efforts against the Vols on the Third Saturday in October.

Alex Leatherwood was selected as the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday morning. The league honor is the first of Leatherwood’s career.

Leatherwood turned in a dominant performance in Alabama's 35-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday, helping the Crimson Tide average 6.4 yards per play on the night, including 140 rushing yards. The junior opened holes for a 5.2 yards per carry average on 28 carries from the Tide running backs. He misses just one assignment on 62 snaps and did not allow a sack hurry or quarterback pressure.