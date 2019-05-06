With a number of major offers already on his list and invites to take visits on pretty much a weekly basis, Class of 2021 Tennessee tight end Hudson Wolfe has his share of options when it comes to taking trips. So it should be noted that he's already made it a priority to get to Alabama twice this year, as he continues to become more familiar with the Crimson Tide staff. Rivals.com recently caught up with Wolfe to talk about his last trip to Tuscaloosa as well as his plans for the coming months.

"A lot of schools have been coming by this spring. Coach Chavis from Arkansas, Coach Flood from Alabama, Coach Bentley from South Carolina, Louisville and Vanderbilt have been down, too."

Alabama: "I've been to Alabama twice. I went down recently to check out a spring practice."

On meeting Nick Saban: "I spent a good amount of time with Coach Saban after practice. He came over and we talked. It was great. You watch him on TV and he's winning national championships and then you get a chance to talk to him one-on-one in person. It was kind of a surreal feeling but it's good to be in contact with him.

On fit in the Alabama scheme: "They definitely want me as a tight end. With the way their offense is I would also be used as .a C-gap blocker, but also be a threat to catch the ball down the field. They want me to be hybrid of both so they wouldn't have to use two guys and the defense wouldn't be able to tell what was going to happen."

On when he will be back at Alabama: "I'm going to go back and workout at their camp in June."

Other visits coming up: "Tons of schools have reached out to me to come to camp. I have Alabama set but other than that I don't have anything locked in."