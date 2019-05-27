Early on in his recruitment, Class of 2020 Rivals250 athlete Darin Turner had a great feeling about LSU, so much so that he jumped into the Tigers class with a commitment. That pledge stuck for quite sometime, until Turner decided earlier this year that he wanted to take another look around. Now, the Tigers are out of the picture and he's focusing on several other options, most notably Alabama. Rivals.com caught up with Turner recently to talk about the Tide and his plans to get back to Tuscaloosa for a visit soon.

"I'm going to camp down at Alabama next month. I'm liking Alabama a lot. For right now, that's the only school I'm planning on camping at and whatever else comes my way I'll look into them. Right now Alabama is at my top and that's my priority to get down there again."

On which position he would play for the Tide: "I'm straight at receiver but if a school wants me to move to another position I would like to move to the defensive side of the ball. I could play safety or outside linebacker."

On other schools in the mix: "My Top Five right now is Alabama, Miami, Arkansas, Georgia and Clemson. I'm going to visit all five of those schools again."