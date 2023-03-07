Alabama won’t begin its spring practice until March 20, but the university did provide some new information on next season's team as it updated its online roster this week. The latest update includes new weights for the Crimson Tide’s returning players as well as updated measurements from this year’s signing class.

Alabama saw several significant weight gains, including 20 players who put on 10 pounds or more. Signees Wilkin Formby (6-foot-7, 320 pounds) and Tony Mitchell (6-2, 205) led the way by bulking up 25 pounds from their listed signing-day weight. Among returning players, redshirt sophomore Terrence Ferguson II put on the most weight, bulking up 18 pounds to fill out his 6-foot-4 frame at 318 pounds.

Sophomore defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (6-foot-5, 328 pounds) continued to drop weight, slimming down 20 pounds from last season’s weight. Signees Roq Montgomery (6-foot-3, 332 pounds) and James Smith (6-foot-3, 296) lost 18 pounds and 14 pounds respectively.

Here’s a full look at Alabama players’ new measurements compared to their previous ones.