Alabama freshman safety Brian Branch will wear No. 14 next season.
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama updated its online roster to include its 11 summer freshman arrivals as well as graduate transfer Carl Tucker. Tight end Caden Clark is not included on the online roster and will take a grayshirt this season as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. He is set to join the team in January.

In addition to the new arrivals, redshirt junior LaBryan Ray changed his number from 89 to 18.

Here’s a look at the numbers, positions, heights and weights for all of Alabama’s summer arrivals.

Alabama’s summer arrivals 

5 — Javon Baker, 6-2, 195

11 — Kristian Story, 6-1, 215

13 — Malachi Moore, 6-0, 182

14 — Brian Branch, 6-0, 190

27 — Kyle Edwards, 6-0, 209

34 —Quandarrius Robinson, 6-5, 220

50 — Tim Smith, 6-4, 320

57 — Javion Cohen, 6-4, 325

74 — Damieon George. 6-6, 345

86 — Carl Tucker, 6-2, 248

93 — Jah-Marien Latham, 6-3, 285

98 — Jamil Burroughs, 6-3, 326

This story will be updated.

