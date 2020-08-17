Alabama updates roster to include summer arrivals
Alabama updated its online roster to include its 11 summer freshman arrivals as well as graduate transfer Carl Tucker. Tight end Caden Clark is not included on the online roster and will take a grayshirt this season as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. He is set to join the team in January.
In addition to the new arrivals, redshirt junior LaBryan Ray changed his number from 89 to 18.
Here’s a look at the numbers, positions, heights and weights for all of Alabama’s summer arrivals.
Alabama’s summer arrivals
5 — Javon Baker, 6-2, 195
11 — Kristian Story, 6-1, 215
13 — Malachi Moore, 6-0, 182
14 — Brian Branch, 6-0, 190
27 — Kyle Edwards, 6-0, 209
34 —Quandarrius Robinson, 6-5, 220
50 — Tim Smith, 6-4, 320
57 — Javion Cohen, 6-4, 325
74 — Damieon George. 6-6, 345
86 — Carl Tucker, 6-2, 248
93 — Jah-Marien Latham, 6-3, 285
98 — Jamil Burroughs, 6-3, 326
This story will be updated.