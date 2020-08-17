Alabama updated its online roster to include its 11 summer freshman arrivals as well as graduate transfer Carl Tucker. Tight end Caden Clark is not included on the online roster and will take a grayshirt this season as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. He is set to join the team in January.

In addition to the new arrivals, redshirt junior LaBryan Ray changed his number from 89 to 18.

Here’s a look at the numbers, positions, heights and weights for all of Alabama’s summer arrivals.