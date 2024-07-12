The new college football season is just around the corner, and Alabama has updated its online roster to include jersey numbers as well as heights and weights for its summer additions. There were also a few Crimson Tide players who swapped their numbers from last year.

Alabama added seven freshmen to its roster over the summer, headlined by five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, who will wear the No. 2. The Tide also welcomed in receivers Rico Scott (No. 11) and Amari Jefferson (No. 17) as well as linebackers Noah Carter (No. 24) and Q.B. Reese (No. 36) in addition to running back Kevin Riley (No. 28) and tight end Jay Lindsey (No. 88).

According to reports, four-star defensive lineman signee Steve Mboumoua is set to enroll at Southwest Community College in Summit, Mississippi next season before joining Alabama in January.

Freshmen summer enrollees

2 – Ryan Williams | WR | 6-0, 165

11 – Rico Scott | WR | 6-0, 185

17 – Amari Jefferson | WR |6-0, 200

24 – Noah Carter |LB | 6-4, 220

28 – Kevin Riley | RB | 5-11, 195

36 – QB Reese | LB |6-0, 210

88 – Jay Lindsey | TE | 6-5, 235

Alabama also added six summer transfers, including the readdition of Kadyn Proctor, who transferred back home to Iowa in January before making a U-turn back to Tuscaloosa in the spring.

Proctor will retain his No. 74 jersey from last season despite freshman Casey Poe wearing it in the spring. Poe will now wear No. 50. Alabama’s other summer transfer additions include former Penn State defensive back King Mack (No. 5), former Charlotte defensive back Kameron Howard (No. 6), former Wake Forest defensive back DaShawn Jones (No. 7), former Miami-Ohio kicker Graham Nicholson (No. 14) and former Michigan State offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark (No. 56).

Transfer summer enrollees

5 – King Mack,| DB | 5-10, 190

6 – Kameron Howard | DB | 5-11, 189

7 – DaShawn Jones | DB | 6-0, 180

14 – Graham Nicholson | PK | 6-0, 185

56 – Geno VanDeMark | OL | 6-5, 320

74 – Kadyn Proctor | OL | 6-7, 360

Poe was one of nine Alabama players to switch their numbers in the new update. Here’s a look at the other changes.

Alabama players who switched numbers

1 – Kendrick Law, WR (previously 19)

2 – Zabien Brown, DB (previously 15)

3 – Emmanuel Henderson, WR (previously 24)

4 – Qua Russaw, LB (previously 49)

9 – Richard Young, RB (previously 25)

15 – Justin Jefferson, LB (previously 28)

16 – Jaren Hamilton, WR (previously 23)

23 – James Smith, DL (previously 47)

50 – Casey Poe, OL (previously 74)