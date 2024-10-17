Alabama updates availability report ahead of matchup against Tennessee

Alabama looks set to get two of its top receivers back for its rivalry matchup against Tennessee on Saturday. Both Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice were not listed on the Crimson Tide's availability report released by the SEC on Thursday.

Law and Prentice were both listed as probable on the first edition of the availability report released Wednesday. Prentice (concussion), left Alabama's game against Vanderbilt after taking a hit, was ruled out of last week’s game against South Carolina. Law has missed Alabama's last two games after suffering a lower-body injury against Georgia.

Alabama still had listed five players on the league’s mandated report Thursday as two new players were added. Freshman running back Daniel Hill is listed as out, while safety Keon Sabb is now listed as probable. Sabb has had a strong start to the season with 37 tackles, three pass deflections and a pair of interceptions so far this season. Hill has not played this season.

Tide cornerback Domani Jackson (lower body), edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre and linebacker Cayden Jones remained on the availbitly report. Last week, Pierre posted a photo on his Instagram story before undergoing surgery but has been upgraded from questionable to probable on the latest report. Jackson remained probable while Jones is listed as out.

Tennessee will be without its leading tackler as linebacker Keenan Pili suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Volunteers' overtime victory against Florida last weekend. Pili is one of three Tennessee players listed as out for this week's matchup along with fellow linebacker Edwin Spillman and defensive back Jourdan Thomas. Running back Cameron Seldon is listed as questionable for the Volunteers while offensive lineman Lance Heard is labeled as probable.

SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory disclosure.

Alabama (5-1, 2-1 in the SEC) will face off against Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game will be televised on ABC.