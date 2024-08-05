Entering the second week of preseason camp, Alabama updated its official online roster with new heights and weights for the players.

Redshirt freshman Keeley gained the most weight from last season, bulking up 35 pounds to accommodate his switch from outside linebacker to the Bandit position on the defensive line. He’s now listed at 6-foot-5, 277 pounds.

Junior Tyler Booker lost the most weight, dropping 27 pounds. The starting left guard now stands at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds.

“I’m changing my body for a me thing personally, I played pretty heavy last year at 350,” Booker said during last month’s SEC Media Days. “I felt a little but slower so I wanted to come up off this weight and really give my team the best chance to win because the better I play, the better our team does. I’m just moving a lot better, I feel a lot better, and then just eating better things. Like my skin looks better too eating healthier.”

While Kadyn Proctor also appears to have slimmed down his frame, the sophomore tackle is listed at 6-foot-7, 369 pounds, 9 pounds heavier than last year. However, it is understood that Proctor played well above his listed weight last year.

“I don’t have a huge understanding of what he was a year ago other than watching on film, but it feels like he’s in really good shape and lean,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said last week. “When you ask people who would have an understanding, Coach Ballou and so forth, it’d be nothing but positive about the progress he’s made.

“Strength and explosive numbers, I know, are up, that’s facts, that’s real. And then also just the way his body looks, leaner. He’s just so dense and has got so much mass, he’s gonna be big no matter what.”

Keeley was one of seven Alabama returners to put on 15 or more pounds since last season. Those include redshirt freshman Hunter Osborne (+23 pounds to 6-foot-4, 298), redshirt freshman edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre (+16 pounds to 6-foot-3, 239), redshirt senior punter James Burnip (+16 pounds to 6-foot-6, 236), redshirt freshman running back Richard Young (+16 pounds to 5-foot-11, 216), redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett (+15 pounds to 6-foot-6, 327 pounds) and redshirt freshman cornerback Jahlil Hurley (+15 pounds to 6-foot-2, 185).

Booker was one of three players to lose double-digit pounds from last year. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Edric Hill is 19 pounds lighter after slimming his 6-foot-3 frame down to 275 pounds. Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Alexander is 17 pounds slimmer following his move from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. The 6-foot-2 defender is now listed at 232 pounds.

Entering the offseason, there was some question over Washington transfer Parker Brailsford's size. After weighing 275 pounds for the Huskies last season, the 6-foot-2 center is now listed at 290 pounds. After being listed at 165 pounds in high school, five-star freshman receiver now stands in at 6-foot, 175 pounds.