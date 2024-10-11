Alabama unveils first men's basketball Final Four banner

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s first men’s Final Four banner now hangs proudly from the rafters inside Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide revealed the newest honor during a ceremony Friday night, as players and coaches from last year’s team also received their Final Four rings.

After advancing to last season’s NCAA tournament as a No. 4 seed, Alabama advanced to its first Final Four in program history with wins over No. 13 seed Charleston (109-96), No. 12 seed Grand Canyon (72-61), No. 1 seed North Carolina (89-87) and No. 6 seed Clemson (89-82)

“We’re becoming a basketball school here, as well, so we need the support,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “We need you guys to come for the games. I thought the turnout was really good to support our guys. It was a special moment. Some people didn’t think it could be done. We did it. And now, we’ve gotta flip the page to the next chapter and try to get back there and win the whole thing.”

Alabama will hold an exhibition game against Wake Forest on Oct. 18 in Birmingham before taking on Memphis in an exhibition game on Oct. 28 in Huntsville. The Crimson Tide will open its season against UNC Asheville on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum.