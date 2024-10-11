Alabama unveils first men's basketball Final Four banner

in other news
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s first men’s Final Four banner now hangs proudly from the rafters inside Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide revealed the newest honor during a ceremony Friday night, as players and coaches from last year’s team also received their Final Four rings.
After advancing to last season’s NCAA tournament as a No. 4 seed, Alabama advanced to its first Final Four in program history with wins over No. 13 seed Charleston (109-96), No. 12 seed Grand Canyon (72-61), No. 1 seed North Carolina (89-87) and No. 6 seed Clemson (89-82)
“We’re becoming a basketball school here, as well, so we need the support,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “We need you guys to come for the games. I thought the turnout was really good to support our guys. It was a special moment. Some people didn’t think it could be done. We did it. And now, we’ve gotta flip the page to the next chapter and try to get back there and win the whole thing.”
Alabama will hold an exhibition game against Wake Forest on Oct. 18 in Birmingham before taking on Memphis in an exhibition game on Oct. 28 in Huntsville. The Crimson Tide will open its season against UNC Asheville on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum.
Mark Sears wins 3-point competition
Prior to Alabama’s Final Four ceremony, the Tide showed off its upcoming sharp-shooting roster with a 3-point competition. Guards Mark Sears, Aden Holloway, Houston Mallette and Labaron Philon were the four participants in the event.
Sears shot his way to the final by edging out Holloway, 19-18. Meanwhile, Mallette breezed past Philon, 16-4, to set up a showdown of veteran guards.
Mallette put up a solid 15 points in the final. However, Sears easily topped that, recording a 23 while sinking his final money ball to draw a roar from the home crowd.
Sears shot 43.6% from the 3 last season, while Mallette, a Pepperdine transfer, shot 43.1% from beyond the arc. Holloway, an Auburn transfer, shot a humble 31.8% from deep last season. However, Oats has said multiple times that the former McDonald’s All-American has been one of the Tide’s best shooters this offseason. Philon joins Alabama as the No. 40 overall player and No. 6 point guard in this year’s recruiting class.
Derrion Reid clears Big Al to win slam dunk competition
The crown jewel of Alabama’s No. 3 recruiting class showed off his five-star athleticism Friday night. Freshman forward Derrion Reid captured Aabama’s slam dunk competition, clearing mascot Big Al on a dunk in the final round.
Reid’s first dunk of the night saw him put the ball between his legs before bouncing it off the backboard to himself for a two-handed slam. Reid joined Alabama as the No. 4 small forward and No. 16 overall player in this year's class.
Other highlights from the competition included a windmill dunk by freshman guard Naas Cunningham and a 360-degree jam from Jarin Stevenson. Rutgers transfer Cliff Omoruyi and Grant Nelson also competed in the showcase. Omoruyi provided a windmill dunk from under the basket, while Nelson failed to connect on a series of powerful attempts.
Here’s a look at every dunk on the night.
Alabama finished the banner reveal night off with an intrasquad scrimmage. The Crimson Tide split into two teams and played a pair of 12-minute halves with a five-minute halftime break.
Read Tide Illustrated's scrimmage observations HERE
