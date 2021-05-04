BamaInsider - Alabama unveils branding platform The Advantage

College athletics are changing, and Alabama is making steps to adapt to the new landscape. Tuesday, the university unveiled its new branding platform, The Advantage, will provide Crimson Tide student-athletes with the education and tools necessary to build and elevate their personal brands.

Recently, Alabama governor Kay Ivey signed a name and likeness bill that will allow college athletes to profit from endorsement deals. That law will become official beginning on July 1.

According to a university release, The Advantage will focus on brand management, maximizing personal social media platforms and financial literacy

“We are excited to launch this new program, which even further demonstrates our commitment to fully developing our student-athletes,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in the release. “We are blessed to have incredible resources on campus with our institution, allowing us to better fit our specific needs and evolve The Advantage, as needed.”