 BamaInsider - Alabama unveils branding platform The Advantage
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 11:46:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama unveils branding platform The Advantage

Alabama head coach Nick Saban
Alabama head coach Nick Saban
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

College athletics are changing, and Alabama is making steps to adapt to the new landscape. Tuesday, the university unveiled its new branding platform, The Advantage, will provide Crimson Tide student-athletes with the education and tools necessary to build and elevate their personal brands.

Recently, Alabama governor Kay Ivey signed a name and likeness bill that will allow college athletes to profit from endorsement deals. That law will become official beginning on July 1.

According to a university release, The Advantage will focus on brand management, maximizing personal social media platforms and financial literacy

“We are excited to launch this new program, which even further demonstrates our commitment to fully developing our student-athletes,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in the release. “We are blessed to have incredible resources on campus with our institution, allowing us to better fit our specific needs and evolve The Advantage, as needed.”

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnRyb2R1Y2luZyBUaGUgQWR2YW50YWdlPGJyPjxicj5BIGNvbXBy ZWhlbnNpdmUgcHJvZ3JhbSB0aGF0IHdpbGwgcHJvdmlkZSBDcmltc29uIFRp ZGUgc3R1ZGVudC1hdGhsZXRlcyB3aXRoIHRoZSBlZHVjYXRpb24gYW5kIHRv b2xzIG5lY2Vzc2FyeSB0byBidWlsZCBhbmQgZWxldmF0ZSB0aGVpciBwZXJz b25hbCBicmFuZHMuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3E1SU95ZG41ZE8i Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xNUlPeWRuNWRPPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Sb2xsVGlkZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JvbGxUaWRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2hlcmVMZWdlbmRzQXJlTWFkZT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1doZXJlTGVnZW5k c0FyZU1hZGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YWjJoZEVKQXBI Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWFoyaGRFSkFwSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBB bGFiYW1hIEF0aGxldGljcyAoQFVBX0F0aGxldGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQV9BdGhsZXRpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzEzODk2MTk1 MzE3NjU3MjMxMzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDQsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Alabama has been an extremely profitable brand, generating the most royalties among the Collegiate Licensing Company’s partner institutions the past six seasons, according to the release. It has ranked in the top two in royalties generated in each of the past 11 years.

The release also stated that officially licensed Alabama products were sold in more than 9,000 unique retailers over the past five years and that during the last decade, over 60.3 million units of officially licensed Alabama merchandise has been sold by licensees. Most recently, the Crimson Tide set the 48-hour post-national championship win record for NCAA merchandise sales across all sports.

Prior to the 2020-21 academic year, Alabama partnered with Socialie, a content distribution platforms which has been instrumental in providing student-athletes, coaches and staff direct access to photos and videos. Alabama announced that during the month of April its student-athletes added nearly 140,000 followers on social accounts connected through Socialie for an overall total of 2,235,124 followers on connected personal accounts combined.

Alabama also announced that in 2020, Alabama athletics social channels generated more than 1.1 billion impressions, while the previous month totaled more than 50 million interactions on the sport Instagram and Facebook accounts alone.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2FsYWJhbWEtdW52ZWlscy1icmFuZGluZy1wbGF0Zm9ybS10aGUt YWR2YW50YWdlIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5j ID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9u IG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24K ICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMi OwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0p KCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZj Nz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZh bGFiYW1hLXVudmVpbHMtYnJhbmRpbmctcGxhdGZvcm0tdGhlLWFkdmFudGFn ZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDcwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==