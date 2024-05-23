Alabama has just about wrapped up its dealings in the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide reeled in six commitments during the spring window, bringing its offseason total to 14 transfer additions.

Three of Alabama's transfers were brought in by Nick Saban in December, while first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer oversaw the other 11 additions. Of that group, DeBoer brought over four players with him from last season’s runner-up Washington team.

Tide Illustrated has been taking a look at each of Alabama’s transfer arrivals and what they will offer the team this fall. Today, we continue our series with the addition of former Charlotte defensive back Kameron Howard.