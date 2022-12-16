Despite losing 12 scholarship players to the transfer portal, Alabama has been slow in pursuing talent from other programs. That figures to change in the coming weeks as portal entrants continue to grow while the Crimson Tide begins to reshape its roster for next year.

Alabama added five players through the portal last offseason, bringing in running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech), cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU), offensive lineman Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt) and wide receivers Jermaine Burton (Georgia) and Tyler Harrell (Louisville). It is uncertain whether the Crimson Tide will match that total this year, but it’s a good bet there will be a few incoming transfers.

Here are some targets Tide Illustrated has confirmed Alabama is interested in as well as a couple of names that could make sense moving forward.