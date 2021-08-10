Alabama tops preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

Several of Alabama's stars have moved on, but the expectation surrounding the Crimson Tide remains the same. Despite losing an NFL Draft record six first-round picks this offseason, Alabama was picked to finish No. 1 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll announced Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide received 63 first-place votes and was followed by Clemson, Oklahoma (two first-place votes), Ohio State and Georgia.

"I acknowledge the fact that we have talent on our team, but you can’t win with talent alone," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said during a charity event last week. "Everybody has to be committed to a standard of excellence and commitment in order to do the right things on and off the field. That’s the challenge that every individual player on our team has to take."

Alabama was selected as the No. 3 team in last season's preseason coaches poll before going 14-0 en route to the national title. The last time Alabama was selected No. 1 in the preseason coaches poll was in 2018. The Tide went on to finish 14-1 with a loss to Clemson in the national championship game that season.

Top preseason status isn't the best indicator of future success. Alabama is the last team to begin the season at No. 1 en route to winning the national title, accomplishing the feat during the 2017 season when it went on to finish 13-1 with a victory over Georgia in the national championship game. The last title-winning preseason No. 1 before that was Southern California in 2004

Alabama will open its season against No. 16 Miami on Sept. 4 inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Other ranked teams on the Tide's schedule include No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 13 LSU and No. 25 Ole Miss.