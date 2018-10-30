TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There was little celebration and even less surprise Tuesday night as Alabama earned the top spot in the initial College Football Playoffs rankings. Most of the Crimson Tide’s players were too busy wrapping up their post-practice routines to tune in to ESPN’s live release of the rankings. With four games remaining in the regular season, they know there’s still work to be done.



“I don’t think we really take too much stock into that,” offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher said. “I think that we kind of put our heads down and go to work, regardless of what ESPN says or the rankings and all that stuff. We know what we have to accomplish and all the work that we have left to be able to be where we want to be at the end of the season.”

Following Alabama were No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Notre Dame. If the season ended today, Alabama would play Notre Dame in a Cotton Bowl semifinal on Dec. 29 while Clemson played LSU in an Orange Bowl semifinal the same day. The winner of both games would play for the national title on Jan. 7 inside of Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The first two teams currently outside of the early playoff picture are No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Georgia, followed by No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Washington State, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 10 Ohio State.

The top 10 is bound to change this week, especially in the SEC as Alabama travels to LSU while Georgia travels to Kentucky. The Crimson Tide can clinch the SEC West title with a win over the Tigers. Right now, that’s all Alabama players are focusing on.

“We’ve had a lot of success in the past. But that doesn’t guarantee success in the future, and we know what we have as a team,” Pierschbacher said. “This month, with the games that we’ve got will be the biggest challenges for this team so far.”