Alabama tops AP preseason poll

For the seventh time in the Nick Saban era, Alabama will begin the college football season ranked No. 1 in the country. Like in the preseason coaches poll, the Crimson Tide was on top of the Associated Press version released on Monday.

The Tide garnered 54 first-place votes, while No. 2 Ohio State tallied five. No. 3 Georgia recorded six first-place votes and No. 18 Texas got one first-place vote.

It's also the second-consecutive season the Crimson Tide was ranked as the top team in the nation to start the season. It's the first time since 2017 that Alabama was ranked No. 1 in both the preseason coaches and AP poll. That season the team went 13-1 and claimed the national championship.

However, the No. 1 spot in the polls hasn't always resulted in a national title. In the six times Alabama was ranked the top-ranked team five previous times in the Saban era, only the 2017 team claimed a national title. The Crimson Tide was also No. 1 in 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Here is a comprehensive look at the polls.

Preseason AP poll top 25

1. Alabama (54)

2. Ohio State (6)

3. Georgia (3)

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. NC State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

Others receiving votes:

Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1