Alabama top targets: Offensive line
Alabama signed five offensive linemen in the 2019 class including Evan Neal, the No.1 player in the country at the position. A smaller number is expected in the 2020 class. Possibly no more than four. Alabama has a new offensive line coach in Kyle Flood. Coach Flood has hit the ground running since he arrived in Tuscaloosa and has extended several offensive line offers throughout the country.
2019 signees
Key targets
Rogers is a special lineman who has the ability to play on either side of the ball. However, most schools want him as an offensive guard where he has the potential to be an All-American and future first round draft selection. Rogers said in early January that Alabama was one of the few schools he can see himself signing with in 2020.
Alabama has an uphill battle as this time as Georgia and Ohio State seem to have an edge in his recruitment. He has been a frequent visitor to Athens. Alabama needs to get him back on campus a few more times if it wants to become a very serious contender in the race for the five-star lineman.
Ratledge heavily favored Alabama a few months ago. Alabama lost a lot of ground when OL coach Brent Key left for Georgia Tech. Alabama has fallen behind a few schools including Georgia and Tennessee. Ratledge has visited Athens several times and has become very close with the Bulldogs coaching staff. Tennessee has recently started to move up his list. Ratledge grew up a fan of the Vols. Can Alabama get back in the mix? Yes, but it will require more trips to Tuscaloosa and will need to develop a relationship with Coach Flood.
Gentry is a monster offensive lineman from the Centennial State. Gentry earned an offer from Alabama last month. It was a "surprise" offer for Gentry who says he definitely plans to visit the Crimson Tide. He hopes to visit Alabama in April. He plans on trimming his list down to six or seven schools in the next month or so.
“(Alabama’s success) is definitely a big factor," Gentry told Rivals.com. "There isn’t a team that has been perennially competing for national championships, Clemson has been doing it, but if you go back even 7-8 years, Alabama has been at the top for that long. Nobody can compete that way. That’s definitely a factor but at the same time it’s not the only factor I’m considering. I want to check out other schools, take other visits and see other places for sure.”
