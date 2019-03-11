Alabama signed five offensive linemen in the 2019 class including Evan Neal, the No.1 player in the country at the position. A smaller number is expected in the 2020 class. Possibly no more than four. Alabama has a new offensive line coach in Kyle Flood. Coach Flood has hit the ground running since he arrived in Tuscaloosa and has extended several offensive line offers throughout the country.

Rogers is a special lineman who has the ability to play on either side of the ball. However, most schools want him as an offensive guard where he has the potential to be an All-American and future first round draft selection. Rogers said in early January that Alabama was one of the few schools he can see himself signing with in 2020.

Alabama has an uphill battle as this time as Georgia and Ohio State seem to have an edge in his recruitment. He has been a frequent visitor to Athens. Alabama needs to get him back on campus a few more times if it wants to become a very serious contender in the race for the five-star lineman.

Junior highlights