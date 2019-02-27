The University of Alabama will enter the 2019 season with the best receiving group in the nation led by Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Devonta Smith and super sophomore Jaylen Waddle. The room may look a little different this time next year depending on which players decide to declare early for the NFL Draft. Jeudy, Ruggs and Smith are all juniors.

Alabama signed only one receiver in the 2019 class. There is a strong emphasis on the position in the class of 2020. Alabama has a pair of commitments and will not slow down trying to add the best players in the class. There are several top targets with high interest in the Crimson Tide.