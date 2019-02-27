Alabama top 2020 targets: Wide receiver
The University of Alabama will enter the 2019 season with the best receiving group in the nation led by Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Devonta Smith and super sophomore Jaylen Waddle. The room may look a little different this time next year depending on which players decide to declare early for the NFL Draft. Jeudy, Ruggs and Smith are all juniors.
Alabama signed only one receiver in the 2019 class. There is a strong emphasis on the position in the class of 2020. Alabama has a pair of commitments and will not slow down trying to add the best players in the class. There are several top targets with high interest in the Crimson Tide.
2019 signee
2020 commitments
Key targets
Fleming is the top receiver in the country. Many project him to sign with Penn State, but Alabama isn't ruled out just yet. He recently released a top six of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State. He also has a good relationship with new Alabama wide receivers coach, Holmon Wiggins.
Another plus for the Crimson Tide? It just added Fleming's quarterback the last two seasons, Stone Hollenbach, as a preferred walk-on earlier this month. Fleming is certain to visit Tuscaloosa in the next few months prior to making his college decision. He currently has visits planned in March to Ohio State and Penn State. His girlfriend attends Penn State.
He had a monster junior campaign hauling in 72 passes for 1,497 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also intercepted four passes on defense and returned three for touchdowns.
