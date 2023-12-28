LOS ANGELES — Alabama took extra precautions to guard against the potential hacking of practice footage ahead of its College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan.

During a Thursday media availability, several Crimson Tide players confirmed that they were only able to access their practice footage from computers inside the Mal Moore Athletic Facility over the past few weeks. Previously players were able to access footage from anywhere on their own computers.

Sources told TideIllustrated earlier this month that the decision to switch to in-house viewing of practice footage occurred when Alabama began preparations for the Rose Bowl game against Michigan. When asked at the time, an Alabama official told TideIllustrated that head coach Nick Saban said he was not aware of the switch.

The change in policy comes after Michigan fired former co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in January following allegations that he inappropriately accessed computer accounts of others while at the school. In October, it was widely reported that the FBI was involved in the investigation of alleged computer-access crimes concerning Weis and Michigan. Weiss, who spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Michigan, has not been charged with a crime.

"I don't want to get into the whole Michigan deal with whatever they have going on over there," Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said when asked about the change in protocol Thursday. "That's not a decision I'm making. Our focus is on how do we get our players best prepared to go play this game. Really just focusing on what we can do and less about them."

When asked how the change in viewing policy affects preparation, Rees said it hasn't hindered Alabama's ability to get ready for the game. However, it has taken some getting used to for Crimson Tide players.

"Just taking the extra precaution to make sure we're all good," Alabama offensive lineman J.C. Latham said. "We still watch film as a group together. We do it before we do anything we want to do. Like prioritize before we go out and get some food or whatever, we make sure we get some film in. It's just a different way to watch film. It's not like we can't watch it at all."

Latham said the change has caused him to watch film more intricately now because he knows he won't be able to go back over things in his free time. He said he used to go back and watch his clips between workouts or during breakfast at his home. Starting quarterback Jalen Milroe said the switch hasn't really affected his preparations, stating he still watches film the same way he did earlier this season.

"I try to prepare the same way no matter the circumstance, no matter where we're at," Milroe said. "We could be in Alaska, I'd still watch the same tape as I'm doing right now. For me, I just try to prepare as much as possible and just watch tape."

Michigan is also being investigated by the NCAA in probe of off-campus scouting and signal stealing involving the program and former staff member Connor Stalions. However, that is unrelated to the investigation concerning the alleged computer-access crimes placed on Weiss.

When asked earlier this month, Saban said Alabama did not take any major precautions to guard against sign stealing.

“We always change things up a little bit," Saban said. "We're focused on what we have to do to try to get good execution and we're not really concerned about any of that stuff.”

No. 4 Alabama will face No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday in Pasadena, California. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Sugar Bowl matchup between No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston.