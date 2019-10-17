“He’ll probably available in this game, maybe in an emergency basis or whatever,” Saban said of Owens. “But I don’t think he’s practiced enough for us to say he should go in and start the game.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be sticking with Landon Dickerson at center during Saturday’s game against Tennessee. During his weekly radio show, head coach Nick Saban said that Chris Owens will be available for the game but stated the team will take things slow with the redshirt junior as he continues to recover from a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s game against Texas A&M.

With Owens out last week, Dickerson moved over to center from his usual position of right guard. That opened a spot for Deonte Brown to make his first start of the season at right guard. The two helped Alabama gain 448 yards, including 155 yards on the ground against the Aggies.

“We like the combination of guys that we played with last week,” Saban said. “Dickerson gives us a more powerful guy at center. Chris is probably a little bit more athletic and certainly has the knowledge and experience. Both guys are good communicators when it comes to making the calls on the line. So we feel fortunate to have two guys who can play winning football at that position.”

“I think also when Deonte Brown plays, he’s a much more powerful guy playing right guard. So if you look at total, you have a more physical inside three, which to me when you run zone plays and those type of things, you want to be able to move the guys on the line of scrimmage. And when you have power guys that can do that and it displaces people it makes it harder for the linebacker to fit the runs.”

Alabama will host Tennessee at 8 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.