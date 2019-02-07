Alabama will once again be well represented during this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. The Crimson Tide will send 11 former players to the event, which is tied with Clemson for most by a school. Last year, Alabama sent 14 former players to the combine.

The combine will be held in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 26 to March 4. Below is a list of the Alabama players who will be participating.

Isaiah Buggs, DL

Damien Harris, RB

Josh Jacobs, RB

Christian Miller, OLB

Ross Pierschbacher, OL

Irv Smith Jr., TE

Saivion Smith, DB

Deionte Thompson, DB

Jonah Williams, OL

Quinnen Williams, DL

Mack Wilson, ILB

To view the complete 2019 NFL Combine participants list, click here