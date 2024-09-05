Alabama basketball will play another tune-up exhibition game against Wake Forest in October. The Crimson Tide will face the Demon Deacons in Birmingham's Boutwell Auditorium.

The matchup, called Bama in Boutwell, is presented by Nike and will be played on Oct. 18. Around 2,000 tickets will be sold with proceeds benefiting Children's of Alabama Hospital.

Alabama lost 88-80 to Wake Forest in a closed-door scrimmage before the start of last season. Wake Forest finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 21-14 record and an appearance in the NIT. This year's scrimmage will be a return to Alabama for former Tide guard Davin Cosby Jr., who transferred to Wake Forest this offseason.

The fixture will be the first of two tune-up exhibition games for Alabama, which will also face Memphis on Oct. 28 in Huntsville. The Crimson Tide will open the season on Nov. 4 inside Coleman Coliseum against UNC Asheville.