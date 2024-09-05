PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Alabama to play exhibition game against Wake Forest in Birmingham

Alabama head coach Nate Oats celebrates a play against Connecticut during the Final Four semifinal game at State Farm Stadium. | Photo: Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama basketball will play another tune-up exhibition game against Wake Forest in October. The Crimson Tide will face the Demon Deacons in Birmingham's Boutwell Auditorium.

The matchup, called Bama in Boutwell, is presented by Nike and will be played on Oct. 18. Around 2,000 tickets will be sold with proceeds benefiting Children's of Alabama Hospital.

Alabama lost 88-80 to Wake Forest in a closed-door scrimmage before the start of last season. Wake Forest finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 21-14 record and an appearance in the NIT. This year's scrimmage will be a return to Alabama for former Tide guard Davin Cosby Jr., who transferred to Wake Forest this offseason.

The fixture will be the first of two tune-up exhibition games for Alabama, which will also face Memphis on Oct. 28 in Huntsville. The Crimson Tide will open the season on Nov. 4 inside Coleman Coliseum against UNC Asheville.

