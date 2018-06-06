Alabama’s 2023 season will begin with a matchup against Central Michigan. The Crimson Tide will host the Chippewas on Sept. 2, 2023 inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium, both teams announced Wednesday.

The game will mark the first meeting between Alabama and the MAC school. Central Michigan finished 8-5 last season, losing 37-14 to Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“We embrace the opportunity of playing against a program with the storied tradition of the Crimson Tide of Alabama,” Central Michigan coach John Bonamego said in a release. “As competitors, we welcome any challenge to measure ourselves against the very best.”

Recently, Alabama has kicked off its season with high-profile matchups in neutral locations. However, the 2023 season falls in the second year of a home-and-home series with Texas. Alabama will host the Longhorns on Sept. 9, 2023 before welcoming Western Kentucky to Bryant-Denny Stadium the following week.