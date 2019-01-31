TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama announced Thursday its 2019 Homecoming football game will be played on Oct. 26 against Arkansas. Further details about Homecoming weekend activities, including kickoff time for the game, will be released as they are finalized.

Alabama is 84-13-1 in Homecoming games, including a 12-0 record under the direction of head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide are currently in the middle of a 17-game winning streak on Homecoming that dates back to 2002. Last season, Alabama beat Missouri 39-10 for its Homecoming game.