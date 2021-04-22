BamaInsider - Alabama to honor superfan Luke Ratliff with memorial gift fund

Alabama Athletics has formalized its plans to honor Cameron Luke Ratliff, better known as “Fluffopotamus” or “Fluff.” Ratliff was an active student leader and president of Crimson Chaos, who passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the age of 23.

Through the Crimson Tide Foundation, the Luke “Fluffopotamus” Ratliff Memorial Gift Fund has been created. This fund is designed to assist the future presidents of Crimson Chaos, specifically the leader of the men’s basketball student section, with travel expenses to road events as well as merchandise for students and promotional giveaways.

The newly elected president of Crimson Chaos will also be presented a plaid jacket as part of the Tide Tipoff preseason basketball event to wear at games as Ratliff did. Additionally, a plaque will be affixed on the seat he continually occupied in Coleman Coliseum, and that seat will be reserved for the sitting president.

The report was acquired from a recent Alabama Athletics release.