TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Game week won’t begin until Monday, but Alabama will be taking its first look at Utah State over the next few days as it prepares for its season opener inside Bryant-Denny Stadium next weekend.

During his post-practice press conference Wednesday, Nick Saban revealed that the team will do a “little bit” of work on the opener during Thursday’s practice before transitioning into “full metal jacket” on Friday. The team also practices Saturday before heading into game week.

Alabama is also in a unique position in that it will get a preview of the Aggies over the weekend as Utah State hosts UConn on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on Fox Sports 1 in a Week 0 matchup.

“I definitely have plans on watching that game,” linebacker Jaylen Moody said. “Trying to pick up any little details I can while watching and any other teams.”

Alabama players tuning in to Saturday’s game might not see much of a matchup. Utah State is currently a 27-point favorite over a UConn team that has just 10 wins over the past six seasons. Still, there will be a few Crimson Tide players recording the game for some extra film work after practice.

“I’m going to sit down and watch so I can get ahead,” safety Brian Branch said.

Alabama isn’t used to being in this situation. In recent years, the Crimson Tide has played in a showcase game against a Power 5 opponent in a neutral stadium. Next week’s game against Utah State will mark the first time it’s hosted its season opener since 2011 when Kent State came to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 48-7 whooping.

The betting experts expect next week’s opener to have a similar outcome as Vegas Insider currently has Alabama as a 40-point favorite over Utah State. Still, the Crimson Tide doesn’t seem to be taking the game lightly.

Last season, Utah State posted an 11-3 record, winning the Mountain West title before beating Oregon State 24-13 in the LA Bowl.

The Aggies return their starting quarterback in Logan Bonner as well as their leading rusher in running back Calvin Tyler Jr. While Utah State loses three senior receivers, it will feature a familiar face in Xavier Williams, who transferred from Alabama in January.

Williams didn’t play for Alabama last year due to an undisclosed medical issue. The junior, who originally joined the Crimson Tide as a four-star recruit in the 2018 class, recorded three receptions for 24 yards during the 2020 season.

“Zig will be a fun matchup,” Branch said with a smile. “He talks a lot of crap, but it will be real fun to go against an old teammate. I’m just really looking forward to it.”

Alabama’s season opener against Utah State will take place on Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will be televised on SEC Network.