Alabama basketball is set to host Arkansas State for a second straight season. According to Arkansas State Athletics, the Crimson Tide and Red Wolves will square off in November inside Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama will face Arkansas State on Nov. 8, which will be the Crimson Tide's second game of the season, four days after it opens the campaign against UNC Asheville. The Tide and Red Wolves faced each other last year with Alabama notching a 89-65 victory. Alabama has a 3-0 all-time record against Arkansas State

The Red Wolves are led by former assistant Bryan Hodgson, who served on Nate Oats' staff from 2019-2023. Last season Hodgson led Arkansas State to a 20-17 record and an appearance in the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship game where the Red Wolves fell to James Madison.

Alabama's 13 nonconference matchups are now set with the addition of the Arkansas State game. The Crimson Tide is still awaiting a confirmed third opponent in the Players Era Festival, the NIL-based multi-team event that the Crimson Tide will play in November, but is once again set to face a gauntlet of elite opponents on top of games against mid-major foes.

Here are all of Alabama's confirmed nonconference games:

Nov. 4 vs. UNC Asheville

Nov. 8 vs. Arkansas State

Nov. 11 vs. McNeese

Nov. 15 at Purdue

Nov. 20 vs. Illinois (Birmingham)

Nov. 26 vs. Houston (Players Era Festival, Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 vs. Rutgers or Notre Dame (Players Era Festival, Las Vegas)

Nov. 29 - TBD Players Era (Players Era Festival, Las Vegas)

Dec. 4 at North Carolina

Dec. 14 vs. Creighton

Dec. 18 at North Dakota

Dec. 22 vs. Kent State

Dec. 29 vs. South Dakota State