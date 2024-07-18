Nick Saban’s legendary status at Alabama will reach a new level this fall. Tide Illustrated has learned that Alabama is set to dedicate the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to the former head coach during a ceremony on Sept. 7. While Bryant-Denny Stadium will still keep its name, the playing surface inside is now expected to be referred to as Nick Saban Field.

Saban, 72, retired from Alabama after leading the Crimson Tide the past 17 seasons. He posted a 201-19 record at Alabama, leading the Tide to six national titles and nine SEC titles during that span. He also served as the head coach at Toledo, Michigan State and LSU, ending his career with a 297-71-1 record and seven national titles at the college level.

Following Saban’s retirement, Alabama provided Saban with an office inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While Saban said he doesn’t plan to meddle in the day-to-day operations of the team, he plans to remain a resource for first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide players.

“I”m going to have a presence,” Saban told ESPN during an interview following his retirement. “I’m going to stay in Tuscaloosa. They’re giving me an office in the stadium. I said ‘I can get on your butt from there just like I can from on the field.’’

Alabama will open its season against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban’s dedication will be held prior to the Week 2 matchup against South Florida.