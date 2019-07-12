Alabama’s depth at tight end took another hit Friday as Kedrick James entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

James played in five games last season without recording any stats. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss the majority of the season and then sat out both of Alabama’s games in the College Football Playoff due to an NCAA suspension. The junior still has to serve out the remaining four games of his suspension next season.

James, a Waco, Texas, native came to Alabama as a four-star recruit in the 2017 class. He caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones during this year’s A-Day game.

“Kedrick is one of the freakiest guys on the team as far as physical prowess goes,” redshirt junior tight end Miller Forristall said last year. “I mean he’s huge and he can run and he can jump, and I’ve seen him throw a ball like 65 yards standing still. He is athletically, like, tremendously talented, and he’s got huge potential.”

Alabama lost both its starting tight ends in Irv Smith Jr. and Hale Hentges this offseason. The two were the only tight ends to record a reception for the Crimson Tide last season.

Forristall is expected to step into a starting role for Alabama this year after fully recovering from a season-ending ACL injury in 2017. The Crimson also experimented by moving redshirt freshman Cameron Latu from defensive end to tight end this spring.

Alabama has already seen five players transfer this offseason, including quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Layne Hatcher (Arkansas State), defensive back Kyriq McDonald (Cincinnati), offensive lineman Richie Petitbon (Illinois) and long snapper Scott Meyer (Vanderbilt).

By entering his name into the transfer portal James can now be contacted by other college teams to initiate a transfer. Players can elect to remove their names at any time and are still eligible to play for their current teams while their names are listed. Earlier this offseason, Alabama sophomore outside linebacker Eyabi Anoma put his name in the NCAA transfer portal only to remove it the next day.