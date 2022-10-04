TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While media members and fans are focused on the offseason feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, a new storyline is quickly emerging.

Who is going to start at quarterback for both teams?

Alabama's Bryce Young and Texas A&M's Max Johnson suffered injuries that forced them to leave their respective games early. Both were given the day-to-day designation by their coaches, but it remains unclear who will line up under center for the Crimson Tide and Aggies.

While Saban would turn to Jalen Milroe if Young isn't fit to play, the picture is murkier for Fisher who said he's comfortable playing Haynes King or true-freshman Connor Weigman on Saturday.

"We've seen a little bit of both guys," Saban said. "We don't really know the circumstances of the situation, but we have to prepare for both guys. I mean, we do this a lot, especially when the skill-set of the two guys is a little bit different. We have no way of knowing if No. 13 plays, if they're going to do something different with him. We just have to prepare for what we know they've done in the past and be ready to adjust in the game if there's something different."

King lost the starting job to LSU-transfer Johnson after going a meager 13 of 20 for 97 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Texas A&M's 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.

Against Mississippi State, the sophomore got his chance in relief of Johnson, who hurt his hand in the fourth quarter. King could not muster a comeback in the 42-24 loss to the Bulldogs as he tossed two interceptions on a meager 6 of 13 passing for 49 yards with one running touchdown.

While he's been inaccurate this season, King has shown flashes of his mobility tallying 66 rushing yards on 16 attempts through three games. King will not pose the same running threat as Arkansas' K.J. Jefferson did last week, but his ability to make the Alabama front seven indecisive will be a talking point heading into this week's matchup.

"As an edge rusher getting from point A to B, sometimes you can get pushed by the quarterback," Will Anderson said. "I think that is going to be the biggest thing this week that coach is probably going to harp on a lot. We can’t be pushed behind the quarterback. We can’t open up big lanes to have people escape. So you know they’re going to do a good job of helping us make sure that doesn’t happen. The preparation all week is going to continue to go how they’re going to be playing and how we’re going to stop it."

As for Weigman, he like Johnson is more of a pocket-passer and according to Fisher, has developed in his first season with the Aggies.

The former four-star quarterback tallied 2,587 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 107 carries for 754 yards and nine scores at Bridgeland High School.

"We feel very comfortable if he's in," Fisher said on Monday. "We could play very well if Conner is in the game and win. I think he's going to be one heck of a player and I think he's doing very well right now."

Regardless of who starts under center, they'll have the tough task of reviving Texas A&M's offense, which ranks 105th nationally in total offense (335.6 yards per game) and 108th in scoring (21.8 points per game), against Alabama's top 5 defense.

While it's unclear who is going to get the nod, Fisher took a page out of Saban's book when pressed further about who was going to start.

“What do you want me to do, call Nick and tell him?” Fisher said.

It's clear both coaches will not be calling each other to discuss tactics.