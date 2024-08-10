PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Alabama tests out new technology in first preseason scrimmage

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Photo | Alabama Athletics
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. Photo | Alabama Athletics
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After eight preseason workouts on the practice field, Alabama moved inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for its first scrimmage of camp. The Crimson Tide participated in 102 plays, getting a taste of in-game scenarios three weeks before its season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31.

That included some practice with the new technology that will be available on the sidelines this fall.

Alabama has already been working with the new coach-to-player communication, which allows coaches to communicate with one player on the field through a helmet speaker. This season the NCAA will allow such communication. However, it will be turned off with 15 seconds left on the play clock or the snap of the ball — whichever occurs first. That’s been something the Tide has been able to simulate in each of its practices this month.

Saturday’s practice saw the implementation of a new technological aid as players worked with iPad tablets on the sideline during the scrimmage.

According to NCAA rules, teams will be permitted to use tablets to view in-game video this season. The video can include the broadcast feed and camera angles from the coach's sideline and the coach's end zone. Teams will be limited to 18 active tablets which can be used in the coaching booth, sideline and locker room.

While the tablets cannot be used to incorporate data or communications with the video, they can be a useful way for players to go back and look at plays in the game. Saturday, Alabama coaches and players took some time to familiarize themselves with the new technology before putting it into effect in a real game.

“We took two breaks of six minutes or so, just to get on the sideline and be able to understand what that looks like,” DeBoer said. “Because at this point, we aren’t really able to practice that in our complex during normal practices. Just using that and really understanding what the benefit is to take advantage of the confirmation or learning opportunities that can happen in between drives during the breaks that we had today, but also not dwelling on it so much as to where it affects our mindset and where our poise and confidence is heading into the next drive.”

Saturday’s scrimmage marked the ninth of 20 preseason workouts for Alabama leading up to game week for its season opener against Western Kentucky. The Crimson Tide will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sunday for its open Fan Day practice.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2FsYWJhbWEtdGVzdHMtb3V0LW5ldy10ZWNobm9sb2d5LWluLWZp cnN0LXByZXNlYXNvbi1zY3JpbW1hZ2UiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZhbGFiYW1hLXRlc3RzLW91dC1uZXctdGVjaG5vbG9neS1p bi1maXJzdC1wcmVzZWFzb24tc2NyaW1tYWdlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzAmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK