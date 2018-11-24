TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The white lei draped around Ross Pierschbacher’s neck was a dead giveaway. However, if there is any doubt about who the Alabama center thinks should win the Heisman, he has no problem telling you.

Pierschbacher was one of several players campaigning for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following his signature performance against Auburn on Saturday. The Hawaii native tallied a season-high six touchdowns while torching the Tigers for 350 total yards. That included a near-flawless second half in which he completed 11 of 12 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns to help Alabama pull away for a 52-21 victory.

“I just think he’s been so consistent the whole year,” Pierschbacher said. “His stats kind of speak for itself, and he’s just an all-around player and a fun teammate to be around. I think he deserves the Heisman.”

Through 12 games, Tagovailoa has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 3,189 yards and 36 touchdowns with two interceptions. He’s also added 211 yards and five more scores with his feet. The 41 combined touchdowns have already smashed Alabama’s single-season record of 41 set by Jalen Hurts in 2016, and Tagovailoa still has at least two more games to play.

“Tua has had an outstanding year for us,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He’s done a great job. He doesn’t ever seem to get flustered in the game if things don’t go well or we miss a couple passes, whatever, get a little pressure in the pocket. He always seems to respond exactly like you’d want a quarterback to respond. He always keeps playing, plays the next play. He’s into it, he’s excited about it.”

