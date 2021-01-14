Alabama Roster Management | Who's Returning

Steve Sarkisian’s raid of Alabama assistants continues as the newly-named Texas head coach is set to hire Crimson Tide tight ends/special teams coach Jeff Banks, according to multiple reports. Banks will continue to coach tight ends and special teams at Texas but will also add the title assistant head coach.

Sarkisian, who served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator the past two seasons, is also set to take the Tide’s offensive line coach, Kyle Flood, with him to Texas. Flood will serve as the Longhorns’ offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Banks, 45, served as Alabama’s tight ends/ special teams coach the past three seasons. This past year, he helped develop kicker Will Reichard into a Lou Groza Award finalist as the sophomore connected on all 98 of his kicks (14 fields goals, 84 extra points). Banks also oversaw the development of sophomore tight end Jahleel Billingsley who experienced a breakout year with 18 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Banks was also one of Alabama’s top recruiters. During the 2021 cycle, he served as the lead recruiter for Jalen Milroe, Agiye Hall, Christian Leary, Camar Wheaton, Kendrick Blackshire. He also played big role in helping the Tide land Robbie Ouzts.

Before coming to Alabama, Banks worked as the tight ends/special teams coach at Texas A&M from 2013-17. He also served as the Aggies interim head coach during the 2017 Belk Bowl.