Alabama TE Cameron Latu to miss time in preseason camp with injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s already thin tight end room will start the preseason with a significant setback. Following the Crimson Tide’s opening practice of camp Thursday, Nick Saban announced redshirt senior tight Cameron Latu is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

“Cam is going to have to miss some time in camp,” Saban said. "I don't know exactly how long. This is an opportunity to have a couple true freshmen, young guys who have an opportunity to develop. It'll give them a lot of reps and a lot of opportunity in camp. So that's a position we definitely need to develop some depth at, and this will give us a good opportunity to do that."

Latu is Alabama’s only experienced tight end as he started 14 games over 15 appearances last season. The redshirt senior is coming off a breakout year in which he set the Crimson Tide’s record for touchdown catches by a tight end with eight, surpassing Irv Smith Jr.'s previous mark of seven from 2018. Latu also finished third on the team with 410 receiving yards while hauling in 26 receptions.

Robbie Ouzts is the only other Alabama tight end with a Division I reception to his name, tallying a single catch for 8 yards during his freshman season last year. Ouzts appeared in 11 games last season, spending time at tight end while also serving as the team’s fullback in short-yardage situations.

Alabama’s depth at the tight end position was already hit this offseason as it saw Jahleel Billingsley transfer to Texas and Caden Clark move on to Akron.

The Crimson Tide brought in four new players into the unit, signing JUCO transfer Miles Kitselman as well as freshmen Amari Niblack, Danny Lewis Jr. and Elijah Brown.

Along with providing the news about Latu, Saban also updated the injury status of senior center Darrian Dalcourt and sophomore receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, who both sat out the spring with injuries.

“Darrian and Ja’Corey are back, so that’s not an issue,” Saban said.

Thursday's practice was the first of 20 preseason workouts for Alabama leading up to game week of its season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3. The Crimson Tide will return to the practice field Friday and Saturday before getting the day off Sunday.