Alabama is on the verge of losing another one of its big offensive playmakers to the transfer portal. Sunday, starting tight end Amari Niblack announced his intention to test the transfer waters over social media.

Niblack finished third on the team with 20 receptions for 327 yards last season and was tied for second with four touchdowns through the air. He signed with Alabama as the No. 95 overall player in the 2022 class. The rising junior will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

If Niblack does enter the portal, he will be the fifth Alabama player to do so since Nick Saban retired last week. Earlier Sunday, the Crimson Tide saw star receiver Isaiah Bond announce his transfer to Texas. Other Alabama players to leave since Saban’s retirement include, linebacker Shawn Murphy as well as defensive backs Antonio Kite and Dezz Ricks.

Alabama players were given 30 additional days to transfer following Saban’s retirement on Jan. 10. Speaking to reporters Sunday, newly-hired head coach Kalen DeBoer said he is working tirelessly to keep the Tide’s roster intact by meeting with players and discussing his vision for the future.

“I try to show them a little bit of my vision but I’ve also told them you can’t buy into my vision until you truly know me,” DeBoer said. “Just give me a chance to show you a few of the things. I’m going to listen to you, I’m going to meet you where you’re at right now. Try to show them through some proof of what’s happened…what this will look like, how great it’ll be to be out there on the football field because of what we’re doing schematically, because of the people that are going to be around you as you show up in the weight room for that workout and the people who around you from a coaching staff standpoint developing you. Show them their development and what we’ve done with guys moving on to the NFL in the past and how we do that.”

Niblack will be the 22nd player from last year’s roster to enter the portal.



