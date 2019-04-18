The Rivals Camp Series presented by Adidas will hit Atlanta on Friday night at Wheeler High School. It is the first Rivals Camp held 'under the lights' as the schedule was moved around because of Easter weekend along with Georgia's spring game on Saturday.

The event will bring in several elite prospects from around the South, most notably Georgia and Alabama. The Crimson Tide will have commitments and targets competing in the event which includes agility drills, position drills and one-on-one competition. A few Alabama commitments had to back out of the event because of injury (Jayson Jones, De'Rickey Wright). It's still a loaded camp which should bring intense competition.