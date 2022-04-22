Alabama targeting several in the Sooner State

The University of Alabama has its eyes on more recruits from the state of Oklahoma than it has in previous cycles. Several players have visited Alabama and expect to return to Tuscaloosa in June. Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins is the primary recruiter in the Sooner State after replacing former cornerbacks coach Jay Valai who coincidentally now coaches at Oklahoma. The spring evaluation period is officially in progress with coaches visiting high schools throughout the country. Coach Wiggins visited the state of Oklahoma on Wednesday to check-in on several prospects including all who currently rank in the top five. A new offer was also extended to one of the best athletes in the south central region of the country.

Hasz committed to Arkansas in January after a four-month commitment to Oklahoma. He re-opened his recruitment after Lincoln Riley departed Norman for USC. He received an offer from Alabama last spring before participating in one of the Crimson Tide's camps in June. Hasz told BamaInsider on Thursday Coach Wiggins visited his school the previous day. He said, "I've been in contact a lot. I've had a chance to meet the new coaches in person. It's been cool to see that for sure." He remains committed to the Razorbacks, but he is keeping the door slightly open for other schools. Hasz said he is working to schedule one or possibly two visits to Alabama this summer. He accounted for more than 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior and sophomore season. Watch junior season highlights!

Coach Wiggins also visited Tease, the No. 2 player in the state. Tease visited Alabama for the first time in November. He watched the Tide defeat Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. "I liked how Alabama had facts to prove their production," Tease said after his visit to Tuscaloosa. "They made it feel at home." Tease did not receive an offer from Alabama during the visit. He recorded 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. He also had 25 tackles, three interceptions, four tackles for loss and four pass break-ups. His offer list changed on Thursday when Coach Wiggins informed him of the offer from the University of Alabama. Tease has 20+ scholarship offers which also includes Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, USC and TCU. Alabama is recruiting Tease as an athlete and wants him to return to Tuscaloosa in June to participate in a camp or at least visit. He is currently planning his summer schedule which will include a return trip to Alabama. "Man, it's such a blessing being offered by Bama,” he told BamaInsider on Thursday. "It's just crazy!" Watch junior season highlights!

Jobe is a very intriguing prospect. He moved to the United States as an exchange student in the eighth grade. He never played football prior to his freshman season (didn't start playing until mid-way through the year). His junior season helped establish him as a ferocious pass rusher with 56 tackles and 16.5 sacks. Jobe didn't know Nick Saban's name until he received an offer from the seven-time national championship head coach in February. He is fully aware of who the Tide's head coach is now after taking his first trip to Tuscaloosa a few weekends ago. Jobe doesn't talk much about his recruitment or do many interviews. Jobe, however, confirmed to BamaInsider of Coach Wiggins visit. He also said he will likely return to Tuscaloosa this summer. Alabama made a strong impression during the visit. Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are considered top contenders in his recruitment. Watch junior season highlights!

Johnson received an offer from Alabama in February. He was eager to visit Tuscaloosa and found his way to T-Town early last week. His area recruiter from Alabama, Coach Wiggins, also visited his high school on Wednesday. "The visit was great," Johnson said after visiting Alabama last Tuesday and Wednesday with his family. "I thought practice was awesome. Visiting with Coach Saban was awesome and getting to know Coach Wiggins and Coach TRob (Travaris Robinson) was also really good. "It was great talking to Coach Saban. I was just really listening and taking in everything he had to say. They are recruiting me as a wide receiver and cornerback. I don't have a preference. I love both." Johnson is uncertain when he will return to Alabama, but said he will definitely take at least one more visit. He doesn't have any top schools after only visiting Alabama, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. "For one, the facilities are top of the line," he said when asked what he likes about Alabama. "I also like the strength and conditioning program. I like that the program is specific to every athlete’s needs. The dining room for the football players is awesome." The 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete is also a standout basketball player. Watch junior season highlights!

Adams received an offer from Alabama in February before taking his first visit to Tuscaloosa on March 5 for Junior Day. Adams said he has remained in close contact with Coach Wiggins since the trip. He mentioned the two of them talk multiple times each week. Coach Wiggins visited him on Wednesday. "He has just been telling me to stay focused and keep my eyes on the prize," Adams told BamaInsider on Thursday. "He told me to be smart and safe throughout this process. We talked about visits and stuff like that." Adams has visited Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma this spring. He doesn't have any set plans for the summer quite yet, but said there is no doubt a return to Tuscaloosa is in the cards. Adams said his first visit to Alabama was "unbelievable" and that his conversation with Nick Saban was "surreal." "As a kid you dream of playing there," the four-star receiver said earlier this year. "The love they showed was really awesome to see. Just the way they do things is different. "Coach Saban is a legendary coach. He has coached so many athletes in his day, and they have all gone places like the NFL. Just to think about being coached by him is really good to think about." Adams had 55 receptions for 913 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season. The schools currently recruiting him the hardest include Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Michigan State, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Watch junior season highlights!

