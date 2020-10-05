{{ timeAgo('2020-10-05 13:40:56 -0500') }}
Alabama target: Ga'Quincy McKinstry sets commitment date
Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Rivals100 cornerback from Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, announced on Monday morning his plan to announce his college decision on October 25.
McKinstry listed Alabama, Auburn and LSU as his top three schools on July 19. Many believe the No.1 player in Alabama will stay in-state.
