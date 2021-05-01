 BamaInsider - Alabama takeaways from Day 3 of the NFL draft
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 19:42:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama takeaways from Day 3 of the NFL draft

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3VmcE9FdmRfbnJNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Alabama takeaways from the first round of the NFL draft

Alabama takeaways from Day 2 of the NFL draft


Alabama wrapped up the NFL draft Saturday with 10 total selections, marking the fourth time Saban has produced double-digit draftees during his time with the Crimson Tide.

Two of those selections came on Day 3 as Alabama saw offensive lineman Deonte Brown and long snapper Thomas Fletcher both selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round.

Here are some Alabama takeaways from Day 3 of the draft.

Dylan Moses goes undrafted

After seeing eight players selected in the first two days of the draft, the major storyline for Alabama on Day 3 was the one player who didn’t hear his name called. Dylan Moses was projected as a possible second-round pick in some mock drafts but went unselected in this year's draft, ultimately signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Moses led Alabama with 80 tackles last season while tallying 6.5 stops for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Earlier this offseason, he revealed that he played the majority of the season with a torn meniscus which he suffered during the third game of the season. Moses said he underwent surgery on his knee on Feb. 9 and stated that rehab has been going well ever since. Before suffering the injury last year, Moses sat out the entire 2019 season after tearing his ACL during fall camp.

According to multiple reports, Moses will begin his career on the non-football injury where he can continue to rehab his knee.

“I do think [the injury] affected his performance a little bit, but I also think it speaks volumes of his character to be able to persevere through overcoming that kind of injury throughout that course of the season,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said last month. “He wanted to play. He obviously was a leader for us on defense, so it was great to have him out there.”

Moses’ injury history played a big role in him going undrafted. However, if the five-star linebacker is able to return to his level of play before the setbacks, he could carve out a nice career in the NFL.

Carolina’s Alabama double dip

It was shaping up to be a disappointing Day 3 for the Crimson Tide until Carolina caught Alabama fever in Round 6. The Panthers selected Brown with the 193 overall pick before picking Fletcher near the end of the round at No. 222 overall.

Premium subscribers continue reading here

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses. Photo | Getty Images
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses. Photo | Getty Images
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2FsYWJhbWEtdGFrZWF3YXlzLWZyb20tZGF5LTMtb2YtdGhlLW5m bC1kcmFmdD95cHRyPXlhaG9vP3NyYz1yc3MiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYWxhYmFtYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmFsYWJhbWEtdGFrZWF3YXlzLWZyb20tZGF5LTMt b2YtdGhlLW5mbC1kcmFmdCUzRnlwdHIlM0R5YWhvbyUzRnNyYyUzRHJzcyZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMDcwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==