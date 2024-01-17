The hits keep coming for Alabama’s roster. Hours after losing starting safety Caleb Downs to the transfer portal on Tuesday, the Crimson Tide saw starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor announce he was also planning to depart the team.

Proctor started all 14 games last season, becoming the first true freshman to start at left tackle for Alabama since Cam Robinson in 2014. However, he struggled mightily in his debut season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Proctor tied for the most allowed sacks among all Division I offensive linemen with 12. He also gave up the 12th most pressures with 36.

Still, he showed signs of growth throughout the year, earning Alabama's second-highest offensive grade during its win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. According to PFF, the 6-foot-7, 360-pound lineman ended the season with a 58.8 pass-blocking grade and a 67.2 run-blocking mark.

Proctor signed with Alabama as the top-rated tackle and No. 8 overall player in the 2023 class. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school.

Proctor is the third Alabama offensive lineman to choose to elect to transfer this cycle. Starting center Seth McLaughlin transferred to Ohio State while backup guard Terrence Ferguson made way for Florida State. Alabama is also losing starting right tackle J.C. Latham, meaning it will need to replace three starters on the offensive line.