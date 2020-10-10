Alabama’s first real test of the season came a week earlier than many expected. After going back and forth with Ole Miss for four quarters, the Crimson Tide finally pulled away in the final seven minutes to secure a 63-48 victory on Saturday night. The 111 combined points are the most scored in a regulation SEC game, topping the 108 combined points in Auburn’s 65-43 win over Arkansas in 2010. After both teams went back and forth for much of the game, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith's 14-yard rushing touchdown gave the Tide a two-possession lead with 3:16 left to help put the game away.

Offensive MVP

This award could easily go to a number of players on offense, but for the second-consecutive week, it’s got to be quarterback Mac Jones. He completed of 28 of 32 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns. Psych! Running back Najee Harris found the end zone five times and finished with 206 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Defensive MVP

This was a tough award to give out after Alabama’s defense looked out of sorts for much of the night allowing 7.9 yards per play. I was going to give it to Jordan Battle (11 tackles, six solo, 0.5 tackles for loss and one pass break up) until he got called for targeting in the final four minutes. Now he will miss the first half against Georgia next week. I didn't like what I saw from the linebackers so I'll give it to Patrick Surtain II. He finished with six tackles, two solo, and one pass breakup.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Photo | SEC